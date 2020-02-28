Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture seeks closure of all public…

TOKYO, Feb 26 – The board of education in Japan’s northern Hokkaido prefecture will seek to close all public elementary and junior high schools for a few days starting from Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, has confirmed a total of 35 coronavirus cases – the highest number outside Tokyo. A number of them have been discovered in people who have strong links to schools, including students, teachers, school bus drivers, and cafeteria workers.

The central Japanese government promised on Tuesday to send a team of specialists to Hokkaido. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)