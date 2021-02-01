Japan’s lower house approves bills to introduce punishments over COVID-19 measures

TOKYO, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Japan’s lower house of parliament on Monday approved bills making it possible for the government to impose fines on people and businesses thwarting requests to follow the country’s measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Initial plans to introduce prison sentences for COVID-19 patients in Japan refusing to be hospitalized were abandoned last week by ruling and main opposition parties following criticism that the punishment was too severe.

The ditched plan involved making a legal revision to an existing law that would have made it possible for prison sentences of up to one year or a fine of up to 1 million yen (9,500 U.S. dollars) to be handed down to COVID-19 patients refusing hospitalization.

A fine of up to 500,000 yen for individuals refusing to comply with health officials’ surveys was also being sought by the governed.

Hiroshi Moriyama, Diet affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, conceded that divisions over the criminal punishments existed within the ruling party with some lawmakers feeling the proposed penalties were excessive.

Main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) chief Yukio Edano who had been campaigning for the penalties to be scrapped hailed the decision, saying at a party meeting that “We took a big step forward.”

Under a new agreement between the ruling and main opposition party, COVID-19 patients who refuse hospitalization could face fines of up to 500,000 yen, while those who do not comply with health officials’ surveys could be fined up to 300,000 yen.

Previous plans were to also introduce fines of up to 500,000 yen for businesses that refuse to shorten their opening hours and close earlier under a state of emergency, and up to 300,000 yen for businesses not under a state of emergency but where anti-virus requests have been made by local prefectures.

The fines have now been lowered to 300,000 yen and 200,000 yen respectively.

The lowered fines along with the other revisions to the infectious disease law and the coronavirus special measures law will be enacted by the upper house of parliament on Wednesday after passing the lower house on Monday. (1 Japanese Yen equals 0.0095 U.S. dollar) Enditem