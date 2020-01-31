Japan’s lower house OKs extra budget for FY 2019

TOKYO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Japan’s House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through March to spend 4.47 trillion yen (41 billion U.S. dollars) on accelerating reconstruction following a string of natural disasters such as powerful typhoons.

The government plans to earmark around 2.31 trillion yen (21.2 billion U.S. dollars) on reconstruction from Typhoon Hagibis, which hit large areas of Japan last October, and other disasters as well as on strengthening infrastructure’s disaster resilience.

Meanwhile, 384.7 billion yen (3.53 billion U.S. dollars) will finance projects aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses to increase their productivity, and 231.8 billion yen (2.13 billion U.S. dollars) will be used to procure computers for public elementary and junior high schools.

The extra budget has been sent to the House of Councillors and is expected to be enacted on Thursday.