Japan’s Nikkei ends flat amid rising oil prices, coronavirus concerns

TOKYO, April 3 (Xinhua) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock index ended essentially flat Friday as early gains made as rising crude oil prices lifted energy issues and a weak yen bolstered exporters were erased by ongoing concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 1.47 points, or 0.01 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 17,820.19.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 4.74 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish at 1,325.13.

Mining and insurance issues led notable gainers, while air transportation and transportation equipment issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.