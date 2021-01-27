Japan’s PM apologizes over lawmakers’ late-night visits to hostess bars

TOKYO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday apologized in parliament for two senior governing coalition lawmakers visiting hostess bars in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district late at night, despite the government asking all people under the current state of emergency to refrain from unnecessary outings, especially at night.

“As we have asked the people to refrain from going out, I am extremely sorry,” Suga said at an Upper House committee session Wednesday.

Both Jun Matsumoto, the acting chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Diet Affairs Committee, and Kiyohiko Toyama, acting secretary general of Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition ally, both admitted visiting such bars late in the evening last week.

Suga declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Jan. 7, before it was expanded to cover seven more prefectures including Osaka, Aichi and Fukuoka six days later amid the novel coronavirus’ persistent resurgence.

The government has requested that under the emergency measures and in a bid to curb the further spread of the virus, bars and restaurants stop serving alcohol at 7:00 p.m. and close their doors at 8:00 p.m.

Two weekly magazines, the Shukan Shincho, reported that Matsumoto left a restaurant and went to two hostess bars in Ginza until around 11:20 p.m. local time on Jan. 18, while another weekly magazine said that Toyama visited a hostess bar in Ginza late on Friday evening.

Such bars in glitzy, upmarket and downtown entertainment spots are known to serve a nocturnal crowd, often not closing until the early hours of the morning, with alcoholic beverages flowing freely throughout.

While ordinary citizens and responsible bars and restaurants are being asked to refrain from making unnecessary trips outdoors after 8:00 p.m. and close their doors earlier, the two executive governing lawmakers’ behavior has been admonished by the opposition camp.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) took aim at the pair, highlighting the fact that the government is also proposing revising a law making it possible to punish those who don’t follow the government’s anti-virus measures.

Eri Tokunaga of the CDPJ said the actions of the two LDP executives made the government look totally inconsistent in what it expected from itself and its expectations from the general public as regards measures to combat the virus’ spread.

The prime minister himself had previously caught flak for attending two dinner parties in Tokyo in mid-December and in the midst of an onslaught of a third wave of infections.

At the time, the government was ardently urging the public to refrain from attending parties or eating in groups of people in a prior bid to curb the virus’ spread.

Suga’s first transgression was reportedly at a luxury hotel where 15 people were in attendance, with the second occurring at a steakhouse where a party comprising eight people had gathered to eat and drink.

The collective LDP coalition transgressions don’t bode well for Suga who himself has said he is seeking to call a general election once the pandemic has been brought under control.

A general election must take place sometime before the terms of lower house lawmakers expire on Oct. 21.

But amid fluctuating pandemic rates and Suga’s falling approval ratings in public opinion polls over his perceived mishandling of the pandemic, his own lawmakers thwarting the central government’s own emergency virus measures will do little to restore trust in the administration’s ability to effectively deal with the virus outbreak, observers said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, government sources have said the initial month-long state of emergency could be extended until the end of February, with rising numbers of ruling coalition lawmakers believing it necessary to further expand the emergency measures to cover other parts of the country that are seeing virus number continue an uptrend.

Suga said if the emergency measures are to be extended and expanded, the decision would not be made at the last minute, to allow local prefectures enough time to make their own preparatory measures, informed sources said Wednesday. Enditem