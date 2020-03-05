Japan’s SoftBank to launch 5G wireless services in late March

TOKYO, March 5 (Xinhua) — Japan’s wireless carrier SoftBank Corp. said Thursday it will launch its super-fast 5G services on March 27.

The decision will make SoftBank the first of Japan’s three major mobile carriers to release details of its next-generation telecommunications service.

SoftBank’s rivals NTT Docomo Inc. and KDDI Corp. are also expected to soon unveil plans of their own commercial 5G services.

The company said it will provide 5G services in Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures as of March 31 and aims to install more than 10,000 network base stations by the end of March 2023.

SoftBank said it plans to charge an additional 1,000 yen (9 U.S. dollars) per month for the 5G services, but will offer a campaign for existing and new customers to be exempt for two years through the end of August.

The 5G wireless technology is expected to accelerate data sending by some 100 times compared to the current 4G networks, enabling smartphone users to download a two-hour movie in a few seconds.