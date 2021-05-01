Japan’s star golfer Matsuyama receives PM’s award for Masters victory

TOKYO, April 30 (Xinhua) — Japan’s star golfer Hideki Matsuyama received the Prime Minister’s Award here on Friday for his historic victory at the U.S. Masters tournament.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga handed over the award to the 29-year-old Matsuyama at his office in central Tokyo, the Kyodo news agency reported.

“I will work hard to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics,” Matsuyama said after the ceremony.

Matsuyama became both the first Japanese player and the first Asian-born player to win the U.S. Masters on April 11. He finished with an overall score of 278 (10), one shot ahead of runner-up Will Zalatoris of the United States. Enditem