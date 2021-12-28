Jared Schmeck is ‘proud’ of his dig at Joe Biden and promotes the lie that Trump won the election.

Jared Schmeck is ‘proud’ of his dig at Vice President Joe Biden, and he promotes the lie that Trump won the election.

The father of four from southern Oregon, who ended a Christmas Eve call with President Joe Biden with the words “Let’s go Brandon,” told a former Trump adviser this week that he believes the demonstrably false claim that “the election was 100 percent stolen.”

Despite telling The OregonianOregonLive on Saturday that he wasn’t a “Trumper” and that the remark was made in jest, Jared Schmeck said Monday that he’s “proud” of using the conservative jab against Biden at the end of a live streamed Santa tracker call and that the moment was “pretty darn funny.”

“Donald Trump is my president, and he should still be president right now,” Schmeck said in an interview with Steve Bannon on Bannon’s show “War Room,” which airs on the “Real America’s Voice” network.

In the Electoral College, Biden received 306 votes while Trump received 232.

By a margin of over 7 million votes, Biden was elected President of the United States.

Schmeck, 35, works for an electric company and lives in Central Point.

The company’s website appeared to be down as a result of his remarks, and the company’s Yelp page was filled with negative comments.

He previously served as a Medford police officer for six years before resigning in July 2018.

Schmeck, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, spoke with Bannon in a defiant tone, saying that he used the euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” to express his dissatisfaction with the president.

Schmeck said, “I have an opportunity right now to express my disapproval of this man and his administration.”

“What is that disapproval, you’re John Q Public?” Bannon inquired.

Bannon was charged with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress by a federal grand jury in November after he refused to testify and provide documents to a House committee investigating the Jan. 20 incident.

Sixth insurgency.

Schmeck cited “the leftist mob, the cancel culture, and the mainstream media,” without going into detail.

The phrase “Let’s Go, Brandon” has become a conservative dig at Democratic President Barack Obama, a code for “F— Joe Biden,” as a result of an October meeting between the two.

2 NASCAR race in Alabama, where a crowd was chanting the vulgar chant, but during an interview with the driver, a TV reporter suggested…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.