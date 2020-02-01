Jarrod Bowen ‘favours Newcastle transfer’ amid West Ham wages wrangle

Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen is looking for a transfer to Newcastle United amid a row with West Ham over wages

Jarrod Bowen favours a deadline-day transfer to Newcastle over West Ham.

According to The Athletic , the Hull City forward’s switch to the London Stadium has stalled due to his wage demands.

West Ham have agreed a deal with the Championship outfit that would see them fork out an initial £14m plus £8m in add-ons.

Bowen is after a £60,000-a-week contract but the Hammers are reluctant to meet his demands.

A further twist to the tale is that Bowen would reportedly prefer to make the shorter trip to Newcastle as opposed to moving down south to east London.

The Magpies, however, have yet to firm up their interest in the 23-year-old.

Crystal Palace are the only other club to have submitted a firm proposal to Hull for Bowen’s services.

The transfer saga is frustrating for Hull themselves, who are hoping to secure funds to swoop for Motherwell striker James Scott.

It has already been a busy day at the KCOM Stadium, with one major outgoing and one major incoming.

Kamil Grosicki, who has scored seven goals this season and provided five assists this term, was allowed to join Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom on a permanent deal.

“Kamil is one of the most consistent players I have seen,” Baggies sporting director Luke Dowling said.

“He’s always a seven-out-of-10 guy who will give you a nine as well.”

Marcus Maddison arrived soon after on loan from Peterborough until the end of the season to plug the gap in Grant McCann’s squad.

Maddison said: “I’m delighted to be here. I only got the call at half ten last night, so the deal has been done very quickly.

“It’s been an eventful 17 or so hours but everything has come together quite nicely. I’m happy to have joined such a big club and I’m just excited to get going now.”