Jarrod Bowen to undergo West Ham medical at lunchtime with £22m transfer agreed

West Ham have hijacked Crystal Palace’s move for Jarrod Bowen and will sign the Hull forward on Deadline Day

West Ham will sign Jarrod Bowen from Hull today for £22m and the 23-year-old is poised to undergo a medical at lunchtime.

Crystal Palace were frontrunners to land the Championship goalscorer but saw their move hijacked by the Hammers last night.

David Moyes desperately needs more firepower in attack as West Ham try to steer clear of the drop zone.

And Bowen will certainly add goals to their armoury, given his hugely impressive record for the Tigers over the past couple of seasons.

A switch to the London Stadium over Selhurst Park was ultimately Bowen’s preferred choice.

And the talented attacker will secure the transfer before tonight’s 11pm deadline so long as he passes his medical.

No complications are anticipated and Bowen should prove to be a top signing for the east Londoners.

West Ham will pay £14m with an additional £8m in add-ons.

But Bowen is not expected to put pen to paper in time to play this weekend.

His debut will likely have to wait as West Ham prepare for their crunch six-pointer at home to Brighton tomorrow (3pm).

Signings on Deadline Day have to be fully registered by 12pm in order for them to be available for selection in the Premier League this weekend.

One new face at West Ham that can feature against Brighton is midfielder Tomas Soucek, who arrived earlier this week from Slavia Prague.

The Czech Republic international should start for the Hammers, who have needed support for Mark Noble and Declan Rice in the middle of the park.