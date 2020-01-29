Jasmine Yarbrough names a shoe from new collection after her 14-year-old stepdaughter Ava Willow

Jasmine Yarbrough has named a shoe from her latest Mara & Mine collection after her 14-year-old stepdaughter, Ava Willow Stefanovic.

The 35-year-old former model, who is expecting her first child with Today show host Karl Stefanovic, has designed a boot for her 2020 range and named it ‘Willow’.

The knee-high black leather boot, which features a geometric heel, retails for $625.

It’s believed Ava now goes by her middle name, which strongly suggests Jasmine named the boot with Karl’s daughter in mind.

She launched her shoe brand, Mara & Mine, in 2012 with her friend and business partner, Tamara Ingham.

In December 2017, Jasmine told Broadsheet that sales had skyrocketed after Cara Delevingne stepped out in one of their slippers.

Meanwhile, Jasmine’s relationship with Ava seems to be stronger than ever.

The pair spent quality time together at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Jasmine, who is due to give birth in April, looked glowing as she showed off her baby bump in a blue dress while cheering alongside Ava.

Karl, 45, shares his daughter – as well as his sons, Jackson, 20, and River, 13 – with his first wife, Cassandra Thorburn, whom he split from in 2016 after 21 years of marriage.

The Today show host met Jasmine at a boat party in Sydney just months after his separation and they married at the five-star One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, in December 2018.

On December 30, Karl hilariously confirmed his wife’s pregnancy by posting a photo to Instagram of himself looking portly at the beach.

‘After a great deal of speculation… the rumours are true,’ he wrote in the caption.

The post not only confirmed Jasmine’s pregnancy, but also showed that Karl wasn’t afraid of poking fun at his recent weight gain.

The couple had conceived their child after Karl reportedly underwent two vasectomy reversals last year.