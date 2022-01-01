Jason and Laura Kenny have been knighted and damehooded in the New Year Honours List 2022.

Jason and Laura Kenny have received matching knighthoods and damehoods in the New Year Honours List 2022.

The cyclists are among 78 Olympians and Paralympians named to the honours list, including the most decorated married couple in Olympic history.

After receiving a knighthood and a damehood for their sporting achievements, cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny have become the first married couple to be recognized in the same honours list.

Sir Jason, 33, became the most decorated Olympian in British history when he won his seventh gold medal – his ninth medal of any color – at the Tokyo Games this summer, surpassing former teammate Sir Chris Hoy’s six golds.

Kenny won the keirin event in Japan with a stunning surprise sprint over three laps, leaving his fellow finalists for dead.

Dame Laura, 29, became the most successful British female athlete in Olympic history at Tokyo, bringing her total to six medals in a home where space on the mantlepiece for Olympic gongs is limited.

She is the only British woman to win gold in three Olympics in a row, and she is the most decorated female cyclist in Olympic history.

The Cheshire-based couple, who have a young son, will now have to find room on their list of couple-based honours to include their knighthood and damehood for services to cycling, in addition to their status as the most successful wife and husband in Olympic history.

According to the Cabinet Office, this is the first time a married couple has been honored on the same list.

“Not only are Jason and Laura true masters of their craft, but they are also wonderful team-mates, role models, and ambassadors for our sport,” said Steve Park, performance director at British Cycling, who has been awarded the CBE.

78 Olympians and Paralympians, including diver Tom Daley, swimmer Adam Peaty, and wheelchair racer Hannah Cockcroft, are among 78 Olympians and Paralympians who have dominated awards for sport in the New Year Honours.

Daley receives an OBE for services to both his sport and LGBT(plus) rights after ending his long wait for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics while highlighting his love of knitting with a series of Olympic-themed creations.

Since first representing Team GB at the London Games in 2012, the 27-year-old has been one of Britain’s most steadfast and forthright Olympians. She spoke out after winning gold in the 10m synchronized.

