Jason Barker, Angela Kukawski’s ex-boyfriend, who is he?

Jason Barker, Angela Kukawski’s ex-boyfriend, is who you might be looking for.

According to reports, a man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend in Los Angeles.

Following the discovery of former Kardashian business manager Angela Kukawski’s body last week, Jason Baker, 49, was arrested.

Barker was identified as the alleged killer of Kukawski on December 29.

After the 55-year-old’s death was ruled as homicide, it was later revealed that the two were reportedly dating.

Boulevard’s Todd C Bozick said in a statement to Variety, “We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski.”

“Angie was a wonderful, kind person who will be missed by all who knew her.

“All of Angie’s family and friends have our heartfelt condolences.”

After cops were called to investigate a murder early in the morning on December 23, Jason Barker was arrested and charged by the LAPD and the Simi Valley Police Department.

The murder was reported in Van Nuys, but the suspect is said to have driven from that area to Simi Valley before the body was discovered.

He is now being held on a $200,000 bond.

Last week, a woman was discovered dead in the trunk of a car near Los Angeles, and sources confirmed the woman’s identity to Variety.

Officials discovered a stab wound on her body and determined that it was the cause of death.

During the early morning hours of December 23, police believe the suspect killed her at her Sherman Oaks home before moving her body to the car.

TMZ reports that a knife was used in the murder.

According to the district attorney, Jason killed Angela “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion, and for a sadistic purpose.”

The investigation into Kukawski’s death is still underway.