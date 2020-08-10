Jason Bateman Will Adapt Superworld, a Story Where Everyone Has Superpowers Except One Guy

That dude seems very unlucky, honestly.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Jason Bateman is teaming up with writer Mark Perez (Game Night) to adapt the novel Superworld, released by writer and film producer Gus Krieger recently as an Amazon audiobook. . The story takes place in 2038, in a world where everyone has superpowers, except for the eccentrically named Ignatius Lohman. Lohman works a white-collar job while everyone else, presumably, gets to do cool super stuff all the time. But he’ll get his chance to be a hero when a villain rises up who can negate superpowers.

Jason Bateman will be directing the project, mind you, not acting in it (so far as we know) – over the past few years he’s taken a turn as director and seems to be pretty good at it. Bateman and Perez have previously worked together on the film Game Night, a 2018 action comedy in which Bateman starred opposite Rachel McAdams. It was a well-liked film, and shows that Bateman has the chops to pull off something in the superheroic space.

The project will happen under the Warner Bros. banner – they have the book rights – with Bateman directing, Perez writing, and David Kanter and Jeff Okin of Anonymous Content producing. It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Featured image: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)