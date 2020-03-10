Jason Day withdraws from Palmer event

Jason Day’s preparation for next month’s Masters have taken a hit with the former world No.1 withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational citing a back injury.

For the second straight year at Florida’s Bay Hill, Day walked off the golf course midway through his round on Friday (Saturday AEDT) after hitting a 309-yard drive into trouble on the par-five fourth hole.

He was one-over for the round and three-over for the tournament.

The Queenslander walked gingerly to the locker room at the Orlando area Bay Hill club.

It is Day’s 10th official withdrawal from a US PGA Tour event, and is concerning with next week’s elite Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and the WGC-Match Play being his final two events before Augusta National in April.

The 32-year-old Day’s camp released a statement to AAP, explaining he “had some stiffness in his lower back” and despite trying to play through the discomfort, “it stiffened up again later” forcing his the former world No.1’s withdrawal.

Day has a history of back injuries, which were aggravated several times last year.

The 2016 Palmer Invitational winner withdrew midway through the event last year before having four cortisone injections around the spine from a surgeon at Palm Beach, Florida.

He tied eighth at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the following week.

However at the 2019 Masters, Day received medical treatment from his physiotherapist on the second hole at Augusta National before eventually sharing fifth place.

In December, Day withdrew from a schedule appearance at the Australian Open and the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

Earlier this week, Day told AAP his putting practice was up to 1.5 hours, still short of his usual 2.5 hours straight.

“The back is what it is. I’ve just got to manage it,” he said.