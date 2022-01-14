Jason Leitch of Covid Scotland warns that the next variant could be “much more severe” than omicron.

Jason Leitch of Covid Scotland warns that the next variant ‘could be more severe’ than omicron.

The next Covid-19 variant after omicron, according to Scotland’s National Clinical Director, could be “more severe,” but he expressed optimism that “spring will be more normal than winter.”

Following omicron, Professor Jason Leitch has warned that the next Covid-19 variant could be “more severe.”

The National Clinical Director appeared on Scotland Tonight on STV to discuss the current state of the pandemic and the possibility that spring will be “more normal than winter.”

Nicola Sturgeon said earlier this week that Scotland “may be starting to turn a corner” on the omicron variant, but he added that it “will not be the last.”

“There are glimmers of hope that we might get back to normal soon,” Rona Dougall asked, and Leitch replied, “but it will be the next normal.”

It won’t be the same as it was before the introduction of covid.”

On January 13, there were 8,203 new coronavirus cases reported, along with 26 new deaths.

“We’ve had four variants, all of which have gotten progressively worse, and one of which has gotten slightly better,” Leitch explained.

“However, Omicron did not originate in Delta, and Delta did not originate in Alpha.

That isn’t the case.

“It all starts at the beginning.”

“You could get a more mild one, which would help us and result in fewer people in hospitals,” he continued, “but you could get a more severe one.”

As a result, we must be prepared for all of these possibilities.

“I definitely look forward to spring being more normal than winter.”

But this isn’t the final option.”

The omicron wave appears to be “decelerating,” according to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf on Friday morning.

“A few more days of data would be extremely helpful to give a definitive answer to that,” he said on BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland program.

“However, I believe it is safe to say that the omicron wave is decelerating at this point.”

“That’s evident if you look at hospital admissions,” he continued, “where, while they’re still increasing, the rate of increase is definitely slowing down.”

“Certainly, the case numbers themselves, despite the instability of some data due to recent changes, appear to be lower than where we were at the peak.”