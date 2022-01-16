Jay Barker, a former Alabama quarterback, has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly attempting to hit his wife Sara Evans with his car.

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, according to Tennessee authorities. Barker is married to country music singer Sara Evans.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website, Barker, 49, was arrested and booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning.

Because it was a domestic violence case, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a (dollar)10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold.

After posting bond, he was released late Saturday night.

Barker and the victim are married but separated, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WABM-TV in Birmingham.

According to The Tennessean, two people in the vehicle were leaving a party around 1.30 a.m. Saturday when Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle at a high rate of speed, attempting to hit them but missing.

According to an affidavit seen by WIAT, Evans got into the passenger seat of a friend’s car, who was driving her back to her house just across the street.

According to the charging documents, Evans told the cops she saw Barker “backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missing” as they reversed out of the driveway.

Evans called the police after Barker allegedly drove away.

Officials said he later returned to the scene and spoke with officers, according to the New York Post.

He was reportedly arrested after speaking with multiple witnesses.

According to reports, he will appear in court in March.

Barker is the host of a sports radio talk show in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In 1992, he led Alabama to the national championship.

In 1994, he was voted fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting after winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the country’s best upperclassman at the position.

As a starter, Barker led Alabama to a 35-2-1 record.

In 2008, Barker and Evans wed.

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or chat at thehotline.org if you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story.

