Jay Conroy, the CNN stage manager, who was he?

What was the name of CNN’s stage manager, Jay Conroy?

Jay Conroy, the stage manager for CNN, died over the weekend, and his coworkers are paying tribute to him.

Conroy spent 20 years working for CNN while also hosting his own radio station, Hard Rock.

Jay Conroy, a native of New York City, had been a live DJ and MC for over 20 years before joining CNN.

His career took off when he became the host of the New York City-based radio station Hard Rock, which featured rock music and interviews with up-and-coming rock bands.

In 2012, CNN surprised Conroy with a meet-and-greet with Aerosmith, one of his favorite bands.

“I can’t believe I’m standing here talking to Aerosmith!” Conroy says in a CNN clip.

Conroy was the man just off-screen, according to CNN co-anchor Jim Sciutto, who said in a tribute on Monday that he was the man who made sure the news was delivered to viewers every day.

When the CNN newsroom received a bomb threat letter in 2018, Conroy was the one who ushered everyone out.

Conroy “ordered them out of the building to safety” on that day, Sciutto said in his tribute on Monday.

“He was a good pal.”

A truly exceptional individual.

“He was kind, sincere, generous, and he kept an eye on us,” Sciutto said.

CNN reported on Monday that Jay Conroy had passed away.

He worked as a stage manager in the newsroom, and his coworkers said he will be missed.

Conroy died over the weekend, but no further information about his death has been released.

Tyler, Colton, Corinne, and Carly Conroy, his four children, survive him.

In a segment that aired on Monday morning, CNN paid tribute to their fallen colleague.

“It’s a sad day for us, and we at the CNN newsroom will miss him very much,” Sciutto said.

“(Jay) was warmth and he loved his children,” Poppy Harlow, a former colleague and co-anchor with Jay Conroy, added.

“We’ve lost a friend at CNN Jay Conroy was a stage manager – and so much more,” said Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent.

“He worked as a producer, greeter, fixer, hype man, and unsung hero for anchors and guests…”