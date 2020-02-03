Jay-Z takes daughter Blue Ivy, 8, to the Super Bowl after revealing he TURNED DOWN a half-time spot

Jay-Z looked like a proud papa as her brought daughter Blue Ivy to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday.

The rapper/entrepreneur was all smiles as her escorted his eight-year-old daughter onto the field ahead of the San Francisco 49ers verses Kansas City Chiefs game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jay – who is currently on the NFL payroll as a creative advisor – seemed excited about the festivities after revealing he actually turned down the coveted Super Bowl halftime show years ago.

J was beamed as he wrapped his arm around his eldest child, who looked super stylish in a leather jacket, studded Balmain boots, and a cute miniskirt.

Dad, meanwhile, went for casual comfort at the event, donning tailored track pants, a fashionable jacket, shades and baseball hat.

As the daddy/daughter duo walked across the field, the rapper and grade-schooler chatted.

Mom Beyonce was not present.

Proving she was growing up fast, Blue Ivy was played around on a cell phone before the game.

Before making it to their box, dad was seen taking a iPhone photo of his little girl jumping for joy.

Later on mom Beyonce made a low-key entrance so she could join in on the fun.

Jay-Z revealed he once turned down the chance to perform the Super Bowl half-time in a tk New York Times article yesterday, telling the newspaper of record he was annoyed by the restrictions placed on him for the show.

Speaking out, he explained the NFL had made it a condition of the gig that he bring along Kanye West and Rihanna as guest performers on his track Run This Town.

‘Of course I would have,’ Jay-Z told the paper of the interaction. ‘But I said, “No, you get me.”

‘That is not how you go about it, telling someone that they’re going to do the halftime show contingent on who they bring. I said forget it. It was a principle thing.’

Jay Z spoke out about the missed opportunity – which happened a few years ago – as he explained why he partnered with the NFL last year, a decision which angered many of his fans.

‘As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press,’ he said in his NYT interview.

Under the initiative, the NFL pledged to commit $100million over the course of 10 years for social justice outreach and causes. For the Super Bowl on Sunday, the NFL has sponsored a PSA geared towards the stories of black men killed by police.

Jay and Blue weren’t the only VIPs on the field.

Alex Rodriguez was there to support his fiance Jennifer Lopez, who was set to perform at half time. He was accompanied by daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 15.

But before J. Lo’s performance, Demi Lovato went center-stage to perform the National Anthem.

Cardi B was dressed down from her typically over-the-top concert attire as she arrived with husband Offset.

She donned a figure-hugging color-block dress, leather jacket and heels while carrying a striking citron colored croc-skin Birkin bag.

Husband Offset brightened things up in a yellow sweatshirt, pink sneakers, and jeans. Ever the gentleman, he carried his love’s monochrome Louis Vuitton blanket.

Kendall Jenner snuck in a bit late, accompanied by her on-again off-again basketball beau Ben Simons.

The legendary Paul McCartney was there with his wife Nancy Shevell.

Philadelphia Eagles fan Kevin Hart was there for the game with wife Eniko Parrish, who was elegant in a silky, striped jumpsuit.

Hart’s fellow Eagles fan Miles Teller repped his team while there.

Chris Pratt – who’s previously professed his love for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks – didn’t mind that his team was out of the running, taking wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to the game.

The Parks and Recreation actor look prepared, carrying a canvas tote into the event.

He was classic in plaid while Katherine wore a stylish floral jumpsuit.

Joining in on the fun were DJ Khalid and Shaq. Lil Nas X donned his typical urban-Western look to the event, pairing a headscarf with a cowboy hat.

Emily Ratajkowski and her producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were also there, seen playing around with the pigskin.

The model stunned in a short orange dress while Sebastian was clad in an artsy sweater.

Unfortunately, some people had trouble getting into the event.

Actress Eiza Gonzalez was seen getting turned away at the gate. Despite the hiccup, she held her head high as she walked away with a mystery man.

Everything seemed to work its way out, as the Baby Driver talent was seen field-side not but an hour later.

She shared a photo with Jeremy Renner inside.

After that the Hawkeye actor was seen with 49ers fan Paul Rudd and his teenage son Jack Sullivan Rudd.