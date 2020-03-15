Jazz G Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus; Gobert…

Donovan Mitchell is the second member of the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus.

The team confirmed Thursday morning that a second Jazz player had tested positive for the virus, but did not identify the player. The All-Star guard later confirmed the report over social media.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive on Wednesday, and his diagnosis led to the NBA opting to suspend its season indefinitely.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.”

Gobert was seen touching every reporters’ microphone stationed at the podium at the end of a media session Monday that addressed, in part, the coronavirus. His action was perceived to be done in a joking manner.

Gobert responded to the developments Thursday on Instagram.

“I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” he posted. “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously.”

Mitchell also addressed his situation on Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” he wrote. “We are learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.

“I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the Utah Jazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help.”

The Jazz said they are working closely with federal and Oklahoma and Utah state officials “to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.”

Mitchell, 23, leads the Jazz in scoring with 24.2 points per game. He is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists through 63 games.

Gobert, 27, is averaging 15.1 points and 13.7 rebounds in 62 games this season. The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year leads Utah in rebounds and blocks (2.0).

Players and staff for Utah remain quarantined at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of all coronavirus tests.

All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to test for COVID-19 after Gobert tested positive. The Jazz originally thought Gobert had the flu, and he was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game with the Thunder, which was canceled.

The NBA told teams that have played the Jazz in the past 10 days that they should self-quarantine. Utah’s opponents since March 2 were the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

