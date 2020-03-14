Jazz remain in quarantine in Oklahoma City

Players and staff for the Utah Jazz remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of coronavirus tests.

All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to tested for COVID-19 after All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive. The Jazz originally thought Gobert had the flu and he was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game, which was canceled.

The Jazz are following instructions from local and national health officials, the team said.

Returning to Utah will be a challenge and is likely to involve multiple chartered flights — one for players and staff who test positive and another for those who don’t.

Jazz players weren’t cleared to leave Chesapeake Energy Arena until 2:10 a.m. ET and returned to their hotel. Gobert did not leave the hotel on Wednesday and never entered the arena.

A hotel will be made available for Jazz players and staff upon returning to Utah, where quarantine will be needed for 72 hours even for players who did not test positive.

However, ESPN Stats and Research reported Gobert shared the court with 34 different players since Friday. The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks were among the teams advised to quarantine.

The Washington Wizards advised players and staff to self quarantine for three days out of concern for the spread of coronavirus.

–Field Level Media