JB Gill, a former member of JLS who went on to become a farmer, is now a career coach.

It comes at a time when half of us are thinking about switching jobs this year.

JB Gill, a member of the JLS boy band who transitioned from popstar to farmer, is launching a new career coaching service in response to research that shows over half of Britons (53%) are considering quitting their jobs by 2022.

Despite having ten UK number ones and selling over 10 million records worldwide, JB chose to live on a farm in the Kent countryside to get away from the spotlight.

In a new campaign with chewing gum company Airwaves, the singer is assisting Brits in changing careers.

This January, those interested in changing careers can book a virtual career consultation with JB Gill.

The initiative is in response to new research from Airwaves, which shows that January 21st is the most likely day for Brits to quit their jobs.

The most common reason for Brits wanting to hand in their notice (33%) was a desire for a better work-life balance, and nearly half of those polled (43%) said they dislike their boss.

As a result of the pandemic, two-thirds of Britons (67%) have re-evaluated their employment situation.

According to a new study of 2,000 working Brits commissioned by chewing gum brand AIRWAVES, a quarter of the country (26%) fantasizes about quitting their jobs by simply not showing up, while 21% fantasize about quitting dramatically in spectacular style like Bridget Jones did.

Renée Zellweger’s Bridget famously delivered a killer putdown to her boss, Hugh Grant’s Daniel Cleaver, in front of the entire office in the 2001 hit movie Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Among other amusing resignation fantasies, 13% of those polled would fantasize about announcing their resignation with a sarcastic’sorry for your loss card.’

According to the study, January is the most popular month for Brits to quit their jobs (40%) and nearly half of those polled (45%) said they would hand in their notice on a Friday – with nearly a third (37%) naming Friday 21st January as the best day to do so.

JB Gill of JLS boy band has partnered with the brand to launch a new career coaching service.

After trading fame for a farm, the popstar is no stranger to making drastic career shifts.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.