JB Hi-Fi launches HUGE ‘smashing prices’ sale on TVs, Dysons, home appliances and headphones

Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi has launched a ‘frenzy sale’ on all of the latest gadgets, including a Samsung 4K TV and V10 Dyson vacuum cleaner.

The epic markdowns, which began on Thursday March 5, will see customers save as much as $800 on smartphones, laptops, GoPro cameras and speakers.

There is plenty of time to shop the discounts online or in store – as the offers don’t end until Wednesday, March 18 – but this doesn’t guarantee you’ll get your desired product unless you act fast.

Samsung’s Smart LED LCD TV, which normally retails for $3,295, has been reduced to $2,495 during the clearance season and a HP laptop that was ticketed at $699 is now $499 – a saving of $200.

If you’re wanting to upgrade your traditional cleaning products pick up the Dyson V10 Animal Plus for $799, also a saving of $200.

Or you can get the Dyson Light Ball Multi-Floor Plus for $399 if you’ve got pets or a larger house to look after.

The Fitbit Versa smart watch is down to $179 for the next week, saving shoppers $80, and the GoPro Hero Black Hyper Smooth is $529, which is $70 off.

In the computer department the Asus Vivobook Notebook laptop is $899, down from $999, the Aspire 3 Notebook is $699 and HP Envy Notebook is $1,299.

Wireless speakers that can give any room a party atmosphere are much cheaper than usual too, with the Bose Portable Home Speaker now $499 each.

You can get $50 off the Bose headphones as well, which are now $495. Beats By Dre’s version are slightly cheaper at $429.

There is $300 reductions on Electrolux fridges, which includes free local home delivery, and $200 off a Hisense fridge.

The bargain madness continues with the Huawei P30, which is $799 and a $100 saving, as well as the Vivo Y12, which is only $219.

There is still over a week to take advantage of the JB Hi-Fi electrical sale.