JD Crowe, the founder of the band New South, has died at the age of 84, and his family has asked for prayers.

JD Crowe, a legendary bluegrass musician, died at the age of 84.

According to a post on the Kentucky Country Music Facebook page, the Grammy-winning star died early Friday morning.

“We received news of JD Crowe’s passing earlier this morning, as confirmed by his son David,” the post said.

“In the world of bluegrass, you couldn’t ask for a nicer guy than Crowe.

He was a hoot to be around and was one of the hardest working guys in the music business.”

It is currently unknown what caused Crowe’s death.

He had been in a rehab center since late November for unknown reasons, according to Bluegrass Today.

Crowe is regarded as a bluegrass music legend, with a career spanning more than five decades.

