Jean-Kevin Augustin poised to complete Leeds transfer ‘in the coming hours’

RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin is currently on loan at Monaco but looks set to cancel that deal before heading to Elland Road

Leeds United are set to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Augustin will terminate a loan deal at Monaco to seal a switch to the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The 22-year-old has snubbed interest from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace to move to Elland Road.

Augustin could finalise the move to Leeds in the coming hours, according to L’Equipe.

Marcelo Bielsa has been on the hunt for a forward following Arsenal’s decision to terminate Eddie Nketiah’s loan deal.

As a result, Leeds have limited attacking options which could impact their bid to seal a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Patrick Bamford is the main man up front but he has failed to score since the 2-1 loss to Fulham on December 21. Tyler Roberts, meanwhile, has missed the bulk of the season through injury.

Augustin came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Leipzig for €13m in 2017.

Despite appearing 30 times in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit last term, he was allowed to return to Ligue 1 on loan at Monaco.

He has struggled for minutes at Stade Louis II, however, starting just two league games and three cup fixtures.

L’Equipe are sketchy on the details of how Augustin will depart Monaco to seal the switch to Leeds.

It is claimed the prospect of playing for Bielsa and getting regular action has motivated his decision to head to Yorkshire.

Augustin worked with Ralph Hasenhuttl at Leipzig and the Southampton manager’s previous comments suggest he could fit Bielsa’s system.

“He has got qualities, he is quick, can score and is used to the high-pressing methods we use, so that would help him if he would be here,” said Hasenhuttl last summer.

Meanwhile, Leeds announced the signing of Ian Poveda from Manchester City on Friday.

The 19-year-old winger has penned a contract until the summer of 2024.