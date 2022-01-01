Jeanine Ann Roose, who played Violet Bick in It’s a Wonderful Life, died at the age of 84 after’suffering infection.’

Jeanine Ann Roose, who played Violet Bick in It’s a Wonderful Life, has died at the age of 84.

According to reports, Jeanine Ann Roose, who starred as a child in the classic Christmas film It’s a Wonderful Life, died at the age of 84 after battling an infection.

Roose, who played Little Violet Bick in the 1946 film, died on New Year’s Eve at her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.

According to sources close to the late childhood star, she has been sick with an infection in her abdomen in recent months.

While the nature of the infection was not revealed, sources said her death had nothing to do with Covid.

Roose worked as an actor in the 1940s, but her only film credit was for her portrayal of Violet Bick.

“It’s A Wonderful Life was the only movie that I was in, and it’s been an amazing lifetime experience to have been in such a collectively meaningful picture,” she previously said of the role.

After enrolling at UCLA, Roose decided she didn’t want to be a performing arts major and instead wanted to work in a field where she could help others.

She considered becoming a nurse before deciding on a career as a psychologist and, eventually, a psychiatrist.

