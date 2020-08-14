Jeanine Pirro Suspects Biden Won’t Be A Candidate In Presidential Election, Twitter Responds

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is under fire after suggesting something could happen to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden before Americans can cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election.

During a segment of “The Five” on Fox Wednesday night, Pirro was asked about a poll from Rasmussen that claimed more than half of those surveyed believed Biden wouldn’t finish his first term if he were elected U.S. president, reported The Huffington Post.

“For some reason, I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn’t going to be on the ticket,” she said.

Pirro added, “I have a sense that something’s going to happen before the election, and he’s not even going to be on the ticket, so don’t even ask me if he’s going to make the four years.”

Following her comments, Biden supporters took to Twitter to share their outrage over the Fox commentator’s statements. This resulted in Pirro’s name trending on the social media platform on Thursday.

“You do realise if anything happens to Joe Biden before the election, they gonna be coming for you…,” one individual wrote.

One supporter suggested the FBI should step in to investigate Pirro. “@FBI are veiled threats from @JudgeJeanine towards a Presidential candidate acceptable?! That sounded like an acceptance/low key call to action for her deranged viewers to do something. This NEEDS to be investigated & addressed ASAP,” the person wrote.

Another Twitter user added, “Was that a threat? @FBI @SecretService , that sounded like a threat. Trust me if a democrat leaning mouthpiece had said that about @realDonaldTrump it would be looked into!!! @FoxNews treading on thin ice.”

It’s not just web users pushing backed against Pirro, as noted by The Hill. Fellow Fox News personality Bret Baier responded to Pirro’s statements during Wednesday night’s program, stating his belief that Biden will receive an official nomination.

In response, Pirro did attempt to clarify her prediction during the segment, saying, “Look, I wish him all good health, that’s not what I’m talking about. But things are so crazy right now. I don’t know what’s happening in the Democrat Party, and that’s all I’m saying. I mean I hope he lives forever, that’s not my point. And I know he’s got the numbers.”