Jeanine Pirro’s age and identity are unknown.

Jeanine Pirro’s full name and age are unknown.

Jeanine Pirro will join FOX News Media as a full-time co-host of “The Five.”

Pirro’s permanent position was announced on January 12, 2022.

Pirro is a conservative TV host and author from the United States.

She has also served as a judge, prosecutor, and politician in the state of New York.

She is the host of the FOX News program Justice with Judge Jeanine.

Pirro also works as a Legal Analyst for FOX News Channel, where she draws on her legal background.

She’s a regular contributor to NBC News and has appeared on the TODAY Show several times.

Don’t Lie to Me: And Stop Trying to Steal Our Freedom, her most recent book, was released in 2020.

On June 2, 1951, Pirro was born in Elmira, New York.

She is now 70 years old.

Albert Pirro, with whom she was married for 38 years, divorced her in 2013.

Christi and Alexander Pirro, the couple’s two children, were born to them.

Pirro has been a FOX News contributor for more than a decade, with her show Justice with Judge Jeanine debuting in 2011.

Pirro’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her salary is estimated to be (dollar)3 million, according to the website.

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Pirro’s full-time position on the show The Five on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

“‘The Five’ is still a popular show in the United States.

In a statement, Scott said, “Each of the co-hosts is an accomplished and insightful talent with diverse opinions and terrific chemistry who will undoubtedly help drive this ensemble program forward.”

According to FOX News, The Five was a huge hit with the audience.

“‘The Five’ outperformed CNN and MSNBC in 2021, averaging 2.9 million viewers and finishing as cable news’s second most-watched show.”

Pirro has been with FOX News since 2006, and she will be leaving her weekend show Justice with Judge Jeanine in order to take on this new role.