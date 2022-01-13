Jed Mercurio hopes that the new Vicky McClure drama will inspire more women to work as bomb disposal experts.

The new show from the creators of Line of Duty follows the heart-stopping world of Metropolitan Police “expos” who put their lives on the line every day.

Jed Mercurio, the creator of Line of Duty, hopes that his new drama, starring Vicky McClure as a bomb disposal officer, will encourage more women to pursue a career in the field.

Trigger Point is an ITV series that follows the heart-stopping world of “expos,” people who work for the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad and put their lives on the line.

The show reunites McClure and executive producer Mercurio, who worked together on Line of Duty.

She portrays Lana, an experienced ex-military bomb disposal operative who works alongside Adrian Lester’s Joel during a summer in London marred by terrorist bombings.

Trigger Point challenges real-life male dominance of bomb disposal work, with real-life “expos” providing on-set advice and a script by debut TV writer Daniel Brierley.

“The world of explosives officers is absolutely a male-dominated environment,” Mercurio said.

“However, we all agree that professions should be more gender-balanced, and that entry into these roles should be much more level.”

“So having a female lead feels like a good statement – there are women who do occupy these roles, and there will be more as time goes on.”

“She doesn’t carry out her role in a feminine way, she’s just a professional,” McClure’s character says.

In terms of representation, I believe it is critical.

It’s possible that portraying the world as male-dominated sends the wrong message to people who are considering a career in that field.”

“There’s only a very small number of expos working with the Met, and none of them are women as far as I’m aware,” McClure, who played DI Kate Fleming in the film Line of Duty, said.

In the Army, however, there would be a lot of female expos.

So I like that this is a story about a female expo, and I think it’s totally plausible.”

“Things that felt like absolute madness, like taking my helmet off as I approach the bomb, but then they explained to me that it could impair your vision, or it could knock the device if it,” the actress said she learned from talking to real “expos.”



