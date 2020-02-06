Jeff Bezos asks court to dismiss defamation suit

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is asking a California court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by his girlfriend’s brother, Michael Sanchez.

In Sanchez’s lawsuit filed last week, the Hollywood talent manager alleges that Bezos and his security consultant Gavin de Becker falsely told reporters that Sanchez provided nude photos of Bezos to The National Enquirer.

In court documents filed Monday, Bezos and de Becker argue that the activities Sanchez is accusing them of are protected by a law that restricts litigation seeking to limit people’s free speech rights under the First Amendment.

A lawyer for Sanchez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, The National Enquirer published a story revealing that Bezos was having an affair with Sanchez’s sister, Lauren.

Michael Sanchez said in his lawsuit that he entered a deal with the tabloid corroborating the affair, but that he did not have or provide nude photos of Bezos to the Enquirer.

He has previously said that he was trying to work on behalf of Bezos and his sister to limit the public relations fallout from the exposure of their affair.

After the story came out, Bezos published a blog post alleging that the tabloid tried to blackmail him with embarrassing photos that he sent to Lauren Sanchez.

He also suggested that the Enquirer had ties with Saudi Arabia, which was upset with coverage in The Washington Post, a newspaper that Bezos owns.

The Post had been harshly critical of the Saudi government after the killing of columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

Last month, two human rights experts at the United Nations said that Bezos’s iPhone was likely hacked through a file sent from an account used by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But the U.N. experts did not tie the hack to the Enquirer. The experts called for an ‘immediate investigation’ by the United States.

Bezos and de Becker said in the court documents filed Monday that Michael Sanchez’s lawsuit is a way to ‘put himself back on the front pages and extract money’ from them.

The saga of the Enquirer’s expose into Bezos and Lauren’s romance started in late 2018.

The pair had been seeing each other in secret for months and the Enquirer followed them, taking photographs at some of their meet-ups.

When the expose ran in January 2019, it contained personal texts the pair had exchanged.

Bezos – who announced his divorce from his wife of 23 years, MacKenzie, around the same time it the Enquirer hit shelves – accused the newspaper’s parent company AMI of a shake-down and of threatening him in emails.

Michael was fingered as the source of the information by unnamed sources at the Enquirer and AMI who spoke to The Daily Beast.

The organization has never confirmed on the record who the source of the information was.

Michael insists he was merely trying to protect his sister’s budding romance from the beginning.

She said in a statement this week: ‘Michael is my older brother. He secretly provided my most personal information to the National Enquirer – a deep and unforgivable betrayal.’

The lawsuit he filed in California last week seeks unspecified damages from Bezos and Gavin de Becker, Bezos’ private investigator who was tasked with rooting out the source of the Enquirer story after it broke last year.

Bezos, whose stake in Amazon is worth nearly $120 billion, is the world’s richest person.