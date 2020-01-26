Jeff Bezos throws lavish party his new Washington DC mansion

Jeff Bezos threw a lavish party at his finally completed Washington DC mansion attended by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and actor Ben Stiller.

The Amazon founder purchased the $23million Washington mansion in 2016 and it underwent three years of renovations and construction. The 27,000-square-foot home is tucked in the city’s wealthy Kalorama district near the residences of former President Barack Obama and the Trump-Kushner family.

Bezos invited his high-flying friends to his home after they attended the annual, exclusive Alafalfa Club Dinner in DC.

Guests arrived in elegant suits and floor-length dresses for the swanky affair Saturday evening, but Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were nowhere to be seen at the entrance to the 11-bedroom, 25-bathroom grand mansion.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared seemed loved up as they arrived to the mansion hand in hand.

Senator Mitt Romney was also spotted dressed in a smart suit and bowtie with his wife Ann who wore a grey satin ensemble for the special occasion.

White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway attended the fête in an elegant black halter dress.

Not only did Bezos expand his political circle but he also invited Microsoft founder Bill Gates to the event as well as actor Ben Stiller.

Many guests were seen wearing a special gold medallions around their neck designating them as Alfalfa Club members.

The group had attended the Alfalfa Club dinner, a club that holds an annual black tie banquet and political roast on the last Saturday of January every year. The event is only open to the 200 members of the club and has an invitation system. The exclusive event is not open to the press.

While several presidents have been members and former presidents including George W Bush and Barack Obama spoke at the Alfalfa banquets in the past, Donald Trump is yet to be invited.

Though Lauren Sanchez nor Bezos were spotted after entering a gated area in their new estate, the party comes on the heels of a stark revelation in their text-leaking scandal.

On Friday federal prosecutors in Manhattan revealed they have evidence indicating that Bezos’ girlfriend Sanchez provided dirty text messages with Bezos to her brother that he then sold to the National Enquirer for an explosive story on the Amazon founder’s affair.

Prosecutors have obtained documents including a May 10, 2018 text message sent from the phone of Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez to her brother Michael Sanchez, containing her intimates texts with Bezos, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal said it had reviewed the text messages as well as a $200,000 payment Michael Sanchez received from the Enquirer under an October 2018 contract.

Prosecutors obtained the documents in an ongoing investigation into Bezos’ allegation that the Enquirer tried to extort him by threatening to publish his nude pictures, as well as whether his phone was hacked. Bezos himself has long pushed the suggestion that Saudi Arabia was involved as the Enquirer’s source.

In addition to the photo and text-leaking scandal, Bezos’ investigators said this week that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia had sent malicious code in a WhatsApp message that compromised the cell phone of Bezos.

But, Saudi Arabia denies hacking Bezos’ phone.

The Enquirer claims that Michael Sanchez was their source for the bombshell story that revealed Bezos’ affair, while Michael Sanchez denies he had anything to do with it.