Jeff Dickerson had a certain type of cancer.

Jeff Dickerson was diagnosed with what type of cancer?

Jeff Dickerson, a long-time Bears beat reporter for ESPN radio in Chicago, died Tuesday after a year-long cancer battle.

He was 44 years old at the time.

Dickerson died of colon cancer two years after his wife Caitlin died in the same hospice care facility.

Caitlin Dickerson had been battling melanoma and its side effects for the previous eight years.

Dickerson is survived by his 11-year-old son Parker, as well as his parents, Sandy and George Dickerson, both of whom attended Buffalo Grove High School and the University of Illinois.

Dickerson was known for his upbeat personality and professionalism as a reporter.

Despite his illness, he worked to raise funds for the Vaughn McClure Foundation, which he helped found to honor McClure, a former colleague and ESPN reporter who died in 2020.

