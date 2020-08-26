Jeffree Star Slams People For Accusing Him Of Paying New Boyfriend To Date Him

Minutes after YouTuber Jeffree Star made his relationship with his new boyfriend social media official, his name came up on Twitter’s trending page with people wondering if he is paying his boyfriend to date him.

Star took to Twitter on Monday to set the record straight that he isn’t paying his boyfriend to be in this relationship.

“I know it’s devastating news for some people, but I don’t give money to anyone I’m dating or anyone who is f–king me. Work on your own insecurities sis, I’m not the problem,” Star tweeted.

“Worry about how to pay your own bills, not who’s in my mouth. Thank you, God bless – Upper management,” he said in another tweet.

On Sunday, Star took to social media to post a photo of himself sitting on the lap of a mystery man.

“Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year,” he captioned the photo.

Though Star hasn’t revealed the name of his new boyfriend, Shade Room identified him as a basketball player who is currently living in Atlanta, Georgia.

In January, Star posted a YouTube video in which he revealed he had broken up with his longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt.

“Hey guys. I don’t even know how to do this intro. I never thought the day would come where I’d be sitting here talking about this. We’ve tried to film this 10 times now and I’ve cried every single time and we are a few weeks in of me and Nathan no longer being together and I don’t even know where to begin there’s no easy way to say this but we did break up,” Star said in the video.

“I’ve used a lot of this time of silence to just try to heal, you know. We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devastated. I’m so sad and the love of my life is no longer- wait, I don’t wake up to him anymore. He’s no longer here every morning and my routines have changed and I’m just in a state of shock right now. We both are,” he added.

Star has over 17 million subscribers on YouTube.