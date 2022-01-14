Jeffrey Epstein “brought EIGHT young women into the White House to meet Bill Clinton and pose at the podium,” according to the New York Times.

According to newly discovered visitor logs, Jeffrey Epstein allegedly brought eight women into the White House to meet Bill Clinton.

Records show that during the ex-President’s first three years in office, the disgraced financier – who committed suicide in 2019 – visited the White House at least 17 times and posed for photos at the briefing podium.

However, it’s believed he wasn’t always alone, as logs obtained by the Daily Mail show he was accompanied by eight different women between 1993 and 1995, four of whom were known to be his girlfriends.

Pictures of Epstein posing at the White House briefing room podium hung on the walls of his Palm Beach mansion.

In one, he appears to be standing next to a brunette woman, while in another, he appears to be standing next to a blonde woman.

In a video taken by cops who raided his home in 2005, the images kept in his massage room closet were revealed.

He took Celina Midelfart, then 21, Eva Andersson-Dubin, then 33, Francis Jardine, then in her twenties, and his madam Ghislaine Maxwell, then 32, to the White House, according to the logs.

Ms. Andersson-Dubin testified at Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial, confirming she dated Epstein on and off from 1983 to 1990 or 1991.

Jennifer Garrison, Shelley Gafni, Jennifer Driver, and Lyoubov Orlova were among the women who met with Epstein.

The nature of the visits is not revealed in the visitor logs, but Epstein visited on 14 different days during Clinton’s first few years in office, including three times on the same day.

The financier was also invited by Clinton’s senior advisers and aides, and he spent the majority of his visits in the West Wing, according to documents.

His first accompanied visit appeared to be with Ms Gafni in February 1993, but according to records, the first girlfriend he brought there was Maxwell on September 29 of that year.

According to records, the two attended a White House party after Epstein donated £1,700 to its historical association.

Another of his accompanied visits coincided with a dinner in the Blue Room with many wealthy guests, at which Clinton gave a lecture and a toast, as per the president’s daily schedule.

According to logs, Epstein took both Ms Andersson and Ms Jardine to the White House on September 26, 1994.

It was sensationally claimed during Maxwell’s high-profile trial in New York that Epstein was dating Ms Midelfart – who was once linked to Donald Trump – in the mid-1990s, around the same time he was seeing Maxwell and…

