Jeffrey Epstein “combed the streets” to find redheads for Prince Andrew, who was “obsessed with redheads.”

Jeffrey Epstein “combed the streets” for redheads for Prince Andrew, who was “obsessed with redheads.”

According to reports, Prince Andrew was “obsessed” with redheads, and his convicted paedo pal Jeffrey Epstein would scour the streets for suitable women for him when he arrived in town.

Before meeting up with the Duke, Epstein allegedly went around art fairs and other events asking women if they “wanted a date with Prince Andrew.”

A friend claimed that ‘Randy Andy,’ as he was known, had slept with over 1,000 women, while also denying that the Duke had slept with any teenagers.

According to Ian Halperin’s 2020 book Sex, Lies, And Dirty Money By The World’s Powerful Elite, Epstein provided Andrew with women on a regular basis, which led to their friendship.

“Epstein had an obsession with redheads, and before they met, scouts would comb the streets for the most beautiful redheads,” he said.

Andrew “rocked my world in the bedroom,” according to a woman, and he was a “very daring lover” with “no limits,” according to Ian.

She did admit, however, that she was disappointed that she did not hear from him after their encounter.

Angie Everhart, a glamorous ginger who works as a swimwear model and actress in the United States, claimed she was on the Duke’s “wish list” of redheads.

Angie, who met Andrew for the first time in 2003, was romantically linked to him, but in an interview with Mail Online, she was coy about the nature of their friendship.

They met through her ex-husband George Hamilton, who invited her to dinner with the prince while he was in Los Angeles.

“He likes redheads, and he has a wish list of girls he’d like to meet while he’s in town, and you’re on it,” she said George told her.

Andrew was “one of my favorite people in the world,” according to Angie, who also dated Sly Stallone and Kevin Costner.

He has my heart.”

A woman claimed she met the sex offender at an art fair in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a journalist who called every number in Epstein’s “Little Black Book.”

“He came up to me and asked, ‘Would you like a date with Prince Andrew?'” she said.

Andrew allegedly slept with over 1,000 women, according to a friend who told Infosurhoy in 2019, but he insisted he didn’t sleep with teenagers.

“When he was younger, he was known as Randy Andy for a reason, and it’s never really stopped,” a long-time pal said.

“Travelling the world as the UK’s trade ambassador and for other royal duties has given him access to some stunning women, and he’s…

