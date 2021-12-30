Jeffrey Epstein made a lot of money in a lot of different ways.

There has been a lot of interest in the life of philanthropic multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein since he was accused of sex trafficking minors and died in his jail cell in August 2019.

However, questions remain about how the college dropout turned sex trafficker amassed his enormous fortune, which he used to entice victims such as US Presidents, Hollywood celebrities, and even British royalty.

Despite not having a university degree, Epstein began his career teaching math and physics at The Dalton School before being fired for “poor performance.”

After that, he was offered a job at Bear Stearns, an investment firm, where he initially excelled after joining in 1976 and rising to become a partner in 1981, until it was discovered that he had violated security policies and was fired.

Epstein founded his own firm with the goal of assisting clients in recovering stolen funds from dishonest lawyers and brokers.

He went on to meet Steven Hoffenberg, the CEO of Towers Financial Corporation at the time, and got a job there, which Hoffenberg says he “deeply regrets” in the Netflix documentary Filthy Rich.

Epstein allegedly began a life of crime at this point, according to Hoffenberg, the founder of the debt collection agency, and was involved in “investment banking, money laundering, arms sales, and intelligence gathering.”

Epstein is thought to have met Les Wexner, the billionaire owner of Victoria Secrets, in the late 1980s, and to have given him full power of attorney over his business affairs.

One Wall Street insider described their relationship as “weird,” telling New York Magazine: “It’s just not typical for someone of such enormous wealth to give his money to some guy most people have never heard of.”

Epstein’s shadowy financial management firm has only one publicly known client: Wexner, who is married and has four children.

Their relationship is said to have ended around 2007, and after Epstein’s death last year, Wexner admitted that the sex trafficker had “misappropriated” (dollar)46 million of his fortune.

“The source of his wealth — a money management firm in the US Virgin Islands — generates no public records, and his client list has never been released,” Forbes reported a month before Epstein’s death.

The registered sex offender amassed a fortune of £505 million, according to estimates.

Another claim against Epstein comes from a former client and friend, Wexler, who claims the disgraced sex offender “misappropriated” (dollar)46 million after his death.

He was a ruthless, social-climbing psychopath, according to Hoffenberg, who helped Epstein earn his first million.

