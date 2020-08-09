Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claims paedo was ‘murdered’ in jail & did not hang himself

PAEDOPHILE tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was “murdered” in jail and did not hang himself, his brother has claimed.

On the eve of the first anniversary of his death, Mark Epstein, 66, said the official suicide ­ruling was a nonsense.

It came as claims mounted that “powerful people” on whom Epstein had “blackmail videos” may be behind his death.

New York property mogul Mark said evidence may have been destroyed after his brother, who trafficked girls for sex, was found in a city prison with bedsheets around his neck.

Failures by jail staff and conflicting medical evidence — one pathologist said it looked as if Epstein was strangled — have fuelled claims he was silenced.

His brother said: “I feel like it’s a cover-up. They said the cause of death was pending but five days later they changed it to suicide.

“I want to know what kind of investigation they did.

“I’ve no indication that there was one. I don’t believe he hanged himself.

“I believed my brother was killed and people are lying to protect their asses.”

Epstein sex slave Virginia Roberts has claimed his homes were wired with secret cameras.

She said Epstein bragged that the video system was his “insurance policy”.

Another victim said Epstein had “a lot of blackmail videos”.

