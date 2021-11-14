Jen Lilley, a ‘Days of Our Lives’ alum, is helping to make Christmas merry for underprivileged children.

Jen Lilley, a ‘Days of Our Lives’ alum, is helping to bring joy to children in need this Christmas.

, is on a mission to bring Christmas joy to as many people as possible.

The former Days of Our Lives star has teamed up with fashion designer Ale Boggiano to help Toys for Tots donate 20,000 toys to underprivileged children.

In 2020, they founded Christmas Is Not Cancelled to give back during a holiday season marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re back for a second year, and this time they’ve added a new way to participate: Christmas University.

In October, the 10-week program began.

14 and includes fun activities such as virtual celebrity game nights and holiday-themed classes.

Participants can also compete for prizes such as the Ultimate Christmas package.

Christmas Is Not Cancelled was born during the pandemic, according to Jen Lilley, who spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about it.