Jen Psaki, where are you these days?

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is keeping busy until she retires in 2022.

Psaki, 43, is the 34th press secretary for the White House.

After testing for Covid-19 early last month, Psaki wasted no time getting back to work.

Psaki issued a statement on December 19, 2021, criticizing Senator Joe Manchin and urging him to “be true to his word” on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which Manchin opposes.

“Senator Manchin’s comments on FOX this morning contradict his discussions with the President, White House staff, and his own public utterances this week,” Psaki wrote.

“At his home in Wilmington a few weeks ago, Senator Manchin pledged to President Obama that he would support the President’s Build Back Better framework.

Senator Manchin has stated repeatedly that he will “negotiate in good faith” to finalize the framework.

“Senator Manchin promised to continue conversations in the coming days, and to work with us to find common ground,” he added.

“If his remarks on FOX and written statement signal the end of that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable shift in his position, as well as a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s House and Senate colleagues.”

The announcement comes just hours after Manchin stated on Fox News that he “cannot vote” for the Build Back Better Act.

Jen Psaki, a native of Connecticut, earned a bachelor’s degree in English and sociology from William and Mary in 2000.

In the early 2000s, she worked on the re-election campaigns of Iowa Democrats Tom Harkin for Senate and Tom Vilsack for governor in 2001.

Psaki served as deputy press secretary for John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004, before moving on to Congressman Joseph Crowley’s communications directorship the following year.

She also served as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s press secretary until 2006.

Psaki worked in Barack Obama’s administration before leaving in 2011 to join the Global Strategy Group as senior vice president and managing director.

She left the White House in 2017 to work as a CNN contributor before being appointed as President Joe Biden’s press secretary in 2018.

Psaki announced her intention to leave the White House in 2022 in May 2021.

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year or about a year from now,” Psaki said on The Axe Files podcast.

The information exchanged…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.