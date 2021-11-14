Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, has a new video out and is running with her son Kaiser, 7, and daughter Ensley, 4, during her social media hiatus.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, releases a new video and runs with her son Kaiser, 7, and daughter Ensley, 4, during her social media hiatus.

Jenelle Evans shared a new TikTok video despite announcing to fans that she would be taking a social media break.

The reality TV star asked her Instagram followers to “pray” for her as she took a break from her accounts on Saturday.

a)

a.

Jenelle’s break was short-lived, as she posted a video on TikTok just hours later of herself playing with her two youngest children.

In the video, the mother of three stood in the corner of her living room with her seven-year-old son Kaiser and four-year-old daughter Enlsey.

The trio appeared to be playing a game of Red Light, Green Light as they were prompted to dash across the room by a voice in the background.

As they ran towards the camera, the TV star set the mood with Florence (plus) the Machine’s Dog Days Are Over.

Jenelle wrote “green light” as a caption for the photo, referring to the game they were playing.

Fans were surprised to see the TV star on the platform so soon after she announced earlier in the day that she needed “time away from social media.”

“My mental heаlth is number one,” the 29-year-old wrote in the post. “To be honest, I’m so depressed that I need а break from social media.”

Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please please, please, please, please, please, please,

“

Jenelle made the announcement after admitting in a TikTok video that her clothing line had been discontinued.

The Teen Mom 2 star was already teary-eyed at the start of the TikTok video when she claimed that “haters contacted” SewSew You, the “compаny” with which she was “working.” The former MTV star then “decided to do my own website under my own nаme.”

“

She attempted to populate the website with photographs of her workout and loungewear.

Unfortunately, according to SewSew You, Jenelle’s “line is cаnceled.”

” he says.

In the next shot, Jenelle was wiping tears from her eyes and hiding her face in shame.

She captioned the picture, “I’ve been crying all morning…”

“I apologize for disappointing everyone, but SewSew You has dropped me due to haters.

” he says.

Jenelle was still dressed in her teаrs…

Daily News from Infosurhoy