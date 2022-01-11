Jenna Jameson, a former pornstar, has revealed that she is being treated for Guillain-Barré syndrome after she ‘could no longer walk.’

Jenna Jameson of EX-PORN revealed she’s being treated for Guillain-Barré syndrome after she “couldn’t walk.”

Jameson, 47, revealed she was recently hospitalized in Hawaii in an Instagram video posted on Monday.

She said in the video, “I’m dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, so I’m working through that.”

“And I just wanted to let you know that I read all of your direct messages, and I really appreciate it.”

Lior Bitton, Jameson’s partner, posted a video on Jameson’s account over the weekend explaining that she was undergoing testing after throwing up a lot for several weeks.

However, the former adult star’s health deteriorated.

In the video, Bitton says, “Then she came back home and she couldn’t carry herself.”

“Her leg muscles were very weak, so she couldn’t walk to the bathroom.”

In a follow-up post, Jameson refuted claims that her recent health crisis was caused by her getting vaccinated.

“PS I didn’t get the jab or any jab,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

“This isn’t a retaliation for the jab.

Thank you for your thoughtfulness.”

The immune system attacks the nerves in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (pronounced ghee-yan bar-ray).

The majority of people recover completely, but it can be fatal and cause long-term problems.

When the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells, this condition develops.

It is caused by a viral or bacterial infection in about two-thirds of cases.

Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria, is the most common infection linked to the syndrome.

It infects the gastrointestinal tract, causing diarrhea in most cases.

If blood clots or severe breathing difficulties occur as a result of Guillain-Barré syndrome, it can be fatal.

Each case is fatal in one out of every twenty.

The symptoms begin in the feet and hands and then spread to the arms and legs.

Other early indicators include:

While there have been cases of Covid in people who have been vaccinated, they are uncommon.

In the event of a breakthrough case, victims are unlikely to be admitted to the hospital with severe or fatal symptoms caused by the virus.

The Omicron variant is more infectious, according to health officials, and could result in more cases breaking out.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be slowed.

Current vaccines should protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death caused by the Omicron variant.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have proven to be effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Studies have also shown that vaccine side effects are extremely rare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the source for this information.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.