Jennifer Aniston compares notes with Sandra Bullock about dating the same guy

Jennifer Aniston spoke candidly about life at 51 while being interviewed by Sandra Bullock and posing for a sizzling shoot for Interview Magazine.

During the chat the duo revealed how they launched a beautiful friendship after they first met when the actor Tate Donovan – who they both dated – introduced them at a Golden Globes party in the 90s.

The pair reminisced about their time with Tate, who Sandra called ‘our former boyfriend’, in Aniston’s profile for the magazine, which was conducted by The Blind Side star, where they also spoke about joint plans for the future.

Sandra said to the star: ‘You and I both partook of this one human being,’ adding ‘a very patient human being, given that he dated us both.’

Joked Aniston, who turned 51 on Tuesday, added: ‘He seems to have a type.’

The repartee between the two showed why they are such good pals, with Sandra responding: ‘Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous.’ Continued Jennifer: ‘Lovers of architecture, lovers of interior design.’

Sandra, 55, was engaged to The OC vet Tate, 56, from 1992 until 1995. She rebounded with Matthew McConaughey. Then Jennifer was with Tate from 1995 until 1998. Next for her came Brad Pitt.

Today Jennifer is single, divorced from second husband Justin Theroux, while Sandra is in a longterm relationship with Bryan Randall.

Their friendship wasn’t instant, with Jennifer saying: ‘I think everything happens in its own time, and I think for whatever reason, life had to happen in both of our worlds the way it did.’

After their first meeting, the pair reconnected at a mutual friend’s wedding, laughing as Aniston recalled how: ‘I sent you a note and you sent me a shot.’

Sandra, who told Jennifer ‘you can be an a**hole but you’re so charming!’, queried how the Friends star manages to stay positive when life doesn’t go as planned.

Digging deep, Jennifer, admitted her childhood wasn’t perfect – saying she often felt ‘unsafe’ at home. She is the daughter of Days Of Our Lives actor father John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow.

‘I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other…

‘[I was] witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: “I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that…

‘”I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that.”‘

And she continued wryly: ‘So I guess I have my parents to thank.’

The pair then looked to the future, with Jennifer saying she saw herself in a beach house.

‘It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.’

The full article appears in the March 2020 issue of Interview Magazine.

Meanwhile, Jennifer celebrated her 51st birthday in style as she partied at the upscale Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

The award-winning actress was chauffered to the intimate bash in a black SUV as she joined the likes of Friends co-star Courteney Cox and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss.

Keeping a relatively low profile for her big day, the media personality displayed her all-black outfit as she stepped out of the vehicle, featuring a statement gold watch, a diamond ring and a selection of chic necklaces.

Long-time friend Courteney, 55, who rose to fame with Jennifer during their 10-year run on the famous sitcom, was every inch the supportive friend as she was pictured in attendance, carrying a Romo shopping bag – seemingly for the birthday girl.

Jennifer was in good company as she also joined screenwriter Molly McNearney, who is the wife of Jimmy Kimmel and worked together in coming-of-age comedy Dumplin’, Saturday Night Live comedian Kevin Nealon and Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford.