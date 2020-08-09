Jennifer Aniston On ‘Friends’ Reunion Delay: ‘More Time To Make It Even More Exciting’

Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” reunion has been pushed back once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the actress remains positive, taking the delay as a chance for them to make it more exciting and fun.

Aniston is set to reunite with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for a “Friends” reunion project. The unscripted special was supposed to shoot mid-March but was pushed to May. It was recently postponed for the third time without a set date due to the pandemic, but this didn’t seem to bother Aniston.

“It’s going to be super,” Aniston told Deadline via a phone conversation after learning that the reunion has been delayed again.

“You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been,” she continued. “So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of ‘Friends’, sorry. You’re suck [sic]with us for life guys.”

The “Murder Mystery” star admitted that she was sad about the third delay but agreed that this is not the best time to shoot the special.

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” Aniston continued. “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

Back in May, Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, said they were aiming to finish the production by the end of summer. Although they could make the reunion via web call, the team wanted it to be more special.

“We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production,” Greenblatt said.

He added, “We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

However, he didn’t close the door on going virtual. Greenblatt recognized the possibility of an extended quarantine and added that the “Friends” reunion special “may go more to a virtual route, if it is delayed too long.”