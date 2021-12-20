Jennifer Dulos update: Nearly two years after her ‘killer’ husband Fotis Dulos committed suicide, a new K9 search for the missing mother-of-five has begun.

Since the 24th of May, 2019, Dulos has been missing.

She was living in New Canaan at the time.

“Connecticut State Police and the Western District major crime and K9 units are in Waveny Park on a routine follow-up investigation,” Brian Foley, assistant commissioner of the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said Monday.

The 50-year-old mother was last seen dropping her children off at a school in New Canaan two and a half years ago.

