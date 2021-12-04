Jennifer is a “monster,” according to James Crumbley’s ex-girlfriend, and Ethan’s father is a “piece of s**t” who abandoned his family.

James Crumbley’s ex-girlfriend has called him a “piece of s**t” who has abandoned his family, as well as his wife, Jennifer.

Mrs. Cobb, according to Michelle Cobb,

Crumbley, the father of suspected Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley, moved in with Jennifer, leaving her and their son behind.

According to Cobb, Crumbley also left behind a daughter from a previous relationship in Florida.

Mr. and Mrs.

Crumbley and his wife allegedly sought out ways to criticize Cobb because they despised the fact that he was required to pay child support for his son, Eli.

“I cried the moment he turned 18 because I thought the worst was behind me in terms of dealing with my son’s father,” she said.

Cobb places the blame on Mrs.

Crumbley for labeling Eli a “monster” for making it difficult for Eli to connect with his father and half-brother Ethan.

“She couldn’t go wrong, and she was always correct.”

I mean, this is exactly her demeanor.

She thought she was better than everyone.”

After their son allegedly carried out the Oxford High School shooting on Tuesday, the Crumbleys were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Cobb believes Ethan’s parents may have purchased the semi-automatic handgun as a gift for him.

She said, “They pretty much gave him whatever he wanted.”

“Why would you give a 15-year-old access, especially when he was having problems at school just a few days before?”

Following news that they had been charged, Ethan’s parents took (dollar)4,000 from an ATM and vanished.

They were apprehended in Detroit after missing a 4 p.m. surrender deadline.

If convicted, the Crumbleys could face up to 15 years in prison.

“All of them, honestly, I hope they get the maximum.”

Cobb stated, “They deserve it.”

“They should be held responsible for their child’s actions.”

They’ve got to get their heads out of the sand.”

Ethan Crumbley was charged with murder, attempted murder, and terrorism as an adult.

He’s being held indefinitely.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.