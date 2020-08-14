Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Purchase $40 Million Estate In Miami, Claims Report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez could soon be neighbors with business tycoons and celebs as the couple has reportedly purchased a massive waterfront estate on Miami’s Star Island.

The estate purchased by the power couple is reportedly built on a 40,000-square-foot lot and has 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The property costs a whopping $40 million, TMZ reported.

Out of the 10 bedrooms, four are reportedly on the second floor which can be accessed via an elevator. The mansion also boasts a wine room, industrial-style chef’s kitchen and a massive library.

Last month, reports stated the 51-year-old singer and 45-year-old basketball player purchased a 2,200-square-foot home in Encino, California, for $1.4 million. The property, situated on just over 0.1 acres, has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

The couple purchased Jeremy Piven’s Malibu beach home in 2019 for $6.6 million. They then got “Fixer Upper” cohost Joanne Gaines onboard to renovate the three-story beach house with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. However, last month, the couple listed the home.

“Reworked for a masterful redesign in mind” with a layout that “maximizes the opportunity to entertain while taking in the expansive Pacific Ocean,” the listing said.

Apart from these, Lopez, whose net worth is estimated at a jaw-dropping $400 million, also owns a large estate in Bel Air. The singer purchased the home for $28 million from actor Sela Ward in 2015.

“We walked into this house, and I said, ‘This is where I want my kids to grow up.’ You have to imagine your life, and what you want to be in it, and I imagined we would be very happy here no matter what,” Lopez had told Vanity Fair about the Bel Air home. The home is the couple’s primary residence in LA.

Lopez also has a 14,000-square-foot home in Hamptons that she purchased in 2011 for $18 million. She is, however, planning to get rid of her Manhattan mansion-sized duplex penthouse which she purchased in 2014 for approximately $20.16 million.