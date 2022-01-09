‘Jeopardy!’ champion wins $1 million; talks about fame and trans rights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amy Schneider is adding to her collection of bragging rights and admirers after winning “Jeopardy!”

On Friday, she became one of only four “Jeopardy!” players to reach seven figures in regular-season winnings. She was already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak.

She’s earned (dollar)1.02 million in 28 victories, putting her in fourth place behind Ken Jennings (dollar)2.5 million, James Holzhauer (dollar)2.46 million, and Matt Amodio (dollar)1.52 million on the list.

Schneider, who has four victories in a row, will compete again on Monday.

She doesn’t appear to be the gloating type, as she is poised and affable on television and in an interview with The Associated Press.

Her 8th-grade classmates in Dayton, Ohio, predicted she’d be a “Jeopardy!” contestant based on her geography and spelling bee skills, and she’s thrilled to have come true.

She’s also the show’s first transgender participant in the tournament of champions.

Schneider said she’s proud to be a trans woman and wants people to know about it in a series of tweets last November, adding, “But I’m a lot of other things, too!”

Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” accomplishments have made her both an inspiration and a target for transphobic online insults, which she has deflected with the same deftness she displays on TV. Her deftness even drew praise from Harvey Fierstein last week.

The writer and Broadway star tweeted, “I couldn’t be more proud if she were my own daughter.”

Schneider is particularly proud of a podcast she produced on “Downton Abbey,” and she encourages fans to listen to “hundreds of hours of content” about the PBS series.

Schneider, an engineering manager in Oakland, California, recently spoke with AP about her newfound celebrity, keeping her day job while pursuing her dream of a career in entertainment, and advocating for the trans community.

The length and clarity of the remarks have been edited.

AP: Are you pinching yourself because of your ‘Jeopardy!’ performance?

SCHNEIDER: Without a doubt.

Even though I was present at the time, seeing myself on TV still comes as a shock.

I.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.