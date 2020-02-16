Jeremy Corbyn joins the pick-it line: Labour leader caught on camera with his finger up his NOSE

Jeremy Corbyn gave fans of Parliamentary procedure the finger today – as he was caught on camera picking his nose in the Commons chamber.

The outgoing Labour leader, whose public appearances have been limited since he lost the election in December, was in the chamber for an update on the impact of Storm Ciara.

As shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard asked questions of the Government over the floods which have struck across the country, Mr Corbyn could be seen behind him on the opposition front bench.

After rubbing his face and beard, his index finger disappeared up his right nostril for a cheeky rummage.

He was in the Commons to hear that more than 500 properties are believed to have been flooded during Storm Ciara, with the number expected to rise further.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said between 40mm and 80mm of rain had fallen within 24 hours across much of northern England, with the most in Cumbria at 179.8mm.

Making a statement to MPs, Ms Villiers told the Commons: ‘Particularly severe impacts have been felt in Yorkshire along the River Calder, in Lancashire along the River Ribble, in Great Manchester along the Irwell and in Appleby on the Eden.’

Ms Villiers added: ‘The current estimate is that over 500 properties have been flooded but this number is expected to increase as further information is collected.

‘The latest number of properties confirmed to have been flooded are 40 in Cumbria, 100 in Lancashire, 150 in Greater Manchester and 260 in Yorkshire.’

Ms Villiers said river levels in West Yorkshire and Lancashire are receding, before warning: ‘We must expect high river levels further down the stream in South Yorkshire over the next few days.

‘So we urge people in at-risk areas to remain vigilant, not to take unnecessary risks and to sign-up to receive Environment Agency flood alerts.

‘Some coastal flooding is probable tomorrow but is not expected to be in the more serious category.’

Ms Villiers added ‘at least 25,000 properties and businesses’ in flood-hit areas were ‘successfully protected’ by flood defences over the weekend, telling MPs: ‘We know more needs to be done and we are determined to deliver.’

She also confirmed the Government has activated the emergency Bellwin scheme for areas in the north of England affected by Storm Ciara.

The scheme – activated for qualifying areas in West Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire – enables local authorities dealing with the storm to apply to have all of the eligible costs they incur, above a threshold, to be reimbursed by the Government.