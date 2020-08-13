Jeremy Lin Returns To Hospital, Demands CBA To Improve League Safety Measures

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin was once again forced to take a trip to the hospital to take care of his most recent injuries sustained in the CBA. This isn’t the first time the NBA champion was hurt while playing as Lin expressed his desire for league officials to improve on their safety measures.

Being an NBA sensation, Lin has been a big target in the league as a member of the Beijing Ducks. The games have been ongoing for the CBA and have slowly revealed glimpses of normalcy in the sporting world. This includes the extra tough physicality other players have shown towards Lin as a global sensation.

Throughout this season, Lin has seen several injuries including the latest one involving difficulty with his hearing.

“My condition isn’t very good because, as we all know, the competition is fierce for both teams,” Lin said by way of Yahoo Sports.

The aggressive playing style of Lin coupled with the intensity of the play on the court has led to numerous times where he was seen bloodied and bruised. Problems with Lin’s ankles, knees, neck and hearing are among these issues that have affected the former NBA starter.

“We basically play the game and hit people at the same time,” Lin added.

Despite these, Lin persists in playing at a high level as he’s averaging 22.3 points per game in the regular season. Not only does he score, but he also puts 5.7 rebounds a night and facilitates the offense with 5.6 assists a game. With his versatility on the floor, Lin also finds ways to pester his opponents on the defensive end with 1.8 steals an outing.

“I can understand if you hit and hurt your opponent by mistake, but [it is unacceptable]if you do it on purpose or the referee doesn’t protect the players,” Lin shared.

While competition remains tough, Lin wants to ensure that the referees and league officials prioritize everyone’s health.

“We want to be safe on the court, that’s all I can say. I’ll leave the rest for you guys to discuss,” Lin concluded.

With everything that Lin has endured in his career, he would want to ensure that he is safe and can continue playing for as long as he can.