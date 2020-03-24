Jeroen Pauw is disappointed with a corona-infected doctor in broadcast NOW

Jeroen Pauw thinks that GP Carin Littooij “made a mistake”, only in the broadcast of the NPO 1 talk show On 1 to say that she carried the coronavirus. That says the presenter in an interview with The Telegraph.

“It would have been good if she had informed us about her situation beforehand. I can imagine that as a general practitioner you can certainly make good decisions in the area where she is an expert. But she made a mistake with this.”

Littooij, who is also a member of the corona team National GP Association, told in the program that her husband was ill first and then tested positive for carrying the corona virus Covid-19. “Now I live with my husband and I thought on Tuesday: I am not quite well,” said Littooij.

After consultation with the GGD, she too was tested: positive. “I didn’t feel well on Tuesday and Wednesday, but on Thursday I was completely fine again.”

Pauw asked her in the broadcast if she was not afraid of infecting people in her immediate vicinity, but according to Littooij, she was allowed to return to work by the GGD 24 hours after the complaints disappeared.

“Guests may not have taken risks”

Pauw says in conversation with the newspaper that he should have asked Littooij before the broadcast if she carried the virus. “But that is afterwards. If we had known, we could have presented it to everyone. Then perhaps guests would have said: we will not take that risk.” D66 party leader Rob Jetten, among others, was present as a guest.

Pauw himself would not come to the studio if he or someone in his immediate environment had become infected: “It is not just about us and the other guests, but also about the people who work behind the scenes.”